Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) The CB-CID has filed a 400-page charge sheet in a court against a former Special Director General of Police in a case of sexual harassment of a woman IPS officer.

The charge sheet was filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu on Thursday, CB-CID sources here said.

It pertains to a case filed by the CB-CID in February under IPC sections including sexual harassment and wrongful restraint. A section of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act was also invoked.

The case was filed against the SDGP for harassment and a police superintendent for following the senior official's diktat and preventing the woman officer from proceeding to Chennai and both were suspended.

The case was filed following a complaint by the woman officer to the then Director General of Police J K Tripathy and a top state Home department official that she was sexually harassed by the SDGP in a car under the pretext of discussing security arrangements in connection with the tour of the Chief Minister.

K Palaniswami was the CM during February 2021 and the alleged harassment happened that month in northern Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, when the woman officer was on her way to Chennai by car to lodge a complaint with top officials she was allegedly prevented by the then police superintendent of Chengelpet district who took away her vehicle's key.

Later, a six member Vishaka panel conduced inquiry and the Madras High Court had said it would monitor the case.

The CB-CID has also recommended departmental action against at least three officials for trying to persuade the woman officer to not escalate the matter.

