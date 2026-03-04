Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 4 (ANI): Newly nominated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha candidate from West Bengal, Rahul Sinha, expressed gratitude for the opportunity on Wednesday, stating that the party values its workers and has instilled "a new passion in everyone".

Sinha also launched a sharp critique of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ongoing protest, suggesting she has "started her practice" for ultimately sitting on the road and is attempting to "mislead the matter" after her legal challenges failed.

Also Read | US-Israel vs Iran War: Indian Stock Markets Continue To Bleed; Sensex Down 1,122 Points, Nifty Closes 385 Points Lower.

He affirmed the BJP's full support for the Election Commission's efforts to remove "fraudulent voters" from the list.

Speaking to the media, Sinha said, "The BJP has proven that a worker is great. It sent a message to those who are waiting for an opportunity that the party takes care of every worker. This has instilled a new passion in everyone. All of us have to protect and purify Bengal together."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed After Car Rams Truck on Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway in Chittoor.

On Mamata Banerjee's protest, he said, "She has to ultimately sit on the road, and she has started her practice for the same. The SIR, against which she raised her voice and went to the courts, ultimately happened. And now she is trying to mislead the matter by sitting on the footpath. The Election Commission is purifying the voter list by removing the fraudulent voters, and the BJP is completely ready to support it."

The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections, clearing nine names across six states.

The announcement was made by the party's Central Election Committee from its New Delhi headquarters. From Bihar, the party has selected BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar. In Assam, the nominees are Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan, while in Chhattisgarh, Laxmi Verma will be contesting. Haryana's candidate is Sanjay Bhatia. Odisha will have Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar representing the party, and from West Bengal, Rahul Sinha has been chosen. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)