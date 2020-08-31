New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Pramod Chandra Mody was on Monday given a six-month extension till February next year as the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a Personnel Ministry order said.

Mody, a 1982 batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) officer, was appointed the CBDT chief in February 2019.

He was in August last year re-appointed on the post for one year, till August 31, 2020, beyond the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2019.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in re-appointment of Mody as the CBDT chairman for a period of six months with effect from September 1 this year to February 28, 2021, the order said.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six members. It frames policy for the Income-Tax Department.

