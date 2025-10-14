New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals in connection with the ongoing investigation into the digital arrest fraud under Chakra V on Tuesday.

The recent arrests are part of the CBI's ongoing efforts to dismantle transnational cyber-enabled networks involved in large-scale financial fraud targeting Indian citizens.

One suspect was arrested in Kerala, while two others were apprehended in Gujarat. These arrests occurred after the recovery of crucial digital and documentary evidence that demonstrated their active involvement in the conspiracy. The suspects were found to be directly engaged in providing domestic support, including financial channels, to perpetrators operating from various locations, including foreign countries.

The arrested individuals were presented before the appropriate local courts in Kerala and Gujarat. After obtaining transit warrants, they were transported to Delhi and brought before the CBI Court.

These arrests are the result of nationwide searches conducted by the CBI at approximately 40 locations across Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, and West Bengal last week.

Hence, these searches resulted in the seizure of vital evidence, including digital devices, KYC documents, SIM cards, and communication records, which revealed the existence of an organised domestic facilitation network supporting a syndicate of foreign-based cybercriminals.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two PWD officers in Bongaigaon district in Assam and an architect of a private company in the district on the allegations of their abetment of the suicide of Joshita Das, who was an Assistant Engineer with PWD, Bongaigaon.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on 13.10.2025 against an Architect of a private company, Bongaigaon, SDO, PWD, Bongaigaon and Executive Engineer, PWD, Bongaigaon, on the allegations of their abetment of the suicide of Joshita Das, Asst. Engineer, PWD, Bongaigaon," said CBI in a statement.

It is alleged that the deceased, Joshita Das, was under tremendous, undue, and illegitimate work pressure from her seniors/colleagues/ contractors, including the accused architect of a private company, the SDO of PWD, Bongaigaon, and the Executive Engineer of PWD, Bongaigaon, regarding a mini-stadium project of PWD, Bongaigaon.

It is also alleged that she was forced, coerced, criminally intimidated and threatened to prepare and pass estimates and bills in an irregular manner, which took a severe toll on her, for which she had to take this extreme step and thereby put an end to her life. (ANI)

