Bhubaneswar, Apr 28 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation Wednesday arrested an assistant revenue inspector and a manager of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha while they were accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, an official release said.

The investigating agency has registered a case on a complaint alleging that the duo, working in the Odisha-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited, had demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for releasing a compensation of over Rs 5 lakh against the acquisition of land by the MCL.

It was also alleged that the accused, employed in MCL's Hingula area in Talcher, had asked the complainant to pay a bribe of Rs 70,000 as the first instalment and the balance amount after the release of the compensation.

After negotiations, the accused allegedly reduced the bribe from Rs 1 lakh to Rs.70,000 and agreed to accept Rs.20,000 as the first instalment.

