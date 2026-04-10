Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): A case has been registered against a woman residing in Kondapur, Hyderabad, for allegedly posting derogatory content on WhatsApp, targeting Hindu deities and hurting the sentiments of the community.

The complaint was filed by Vishal Kumar, a private employee, on Monday, citing the woman's WhatsApp status updates and messages in an apartment group.

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The woman's posts included derogatory phrases against Hindu deities, the complaint said.

The police have registered a case under sections 353(2), 299, and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated an investigation.

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A police official said that a complaint was received on April 6 from SVishal Kumar, a private employee residing in Shanthinagar North Lalaguda, Secunderabad "in which he stated that on April 2 at about 22.00 hours he received a call from his known person where he stated that a lady by name Sumitha has posted a WhatsApp status abusing Hindu dieties".

"Earlier, she had also posted a message in the apartment group in response to a photo of a cow," he said.

The police stated that CCTV footage shows a woman deliberately breaking pots and throwing Tulsi plants.

The compalint said the actions are hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and could disturb peace. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)