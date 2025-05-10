New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The CBI has arrested Commissioner Income Tax (Exemptions), Hyderabad, Jeevan Lal Lavidiya and four others in an alleged bribery case of Rs 70 lakh, officials said Saturday.

The CBI had received inputs about Lavidiya, a 2004-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, allegedly indulging in corrupt practices and seeking bribes following which an FIR was registered against him recently, they said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Conflict: Delhi Police Intensifies Emergency Preparedness; Maps Shelters, Lists Vulnerable Residents Amid Rising Tension Between 2 Nations.

Further, details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)