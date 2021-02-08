New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Junior Engineer, Military Engineer Services in Visakhapatnam while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 32,000 from a person.

According to a CBI release, a case was registered against the JE, MES (ND) on the allegations that the complainant was awarded a contract with certain works worth around Rs 20,92,470 and he completed the said works.

"It was further alleged that the complainant received Rs 6 lakh against the first bill and submitted the remaining bills to the office of AGE, B/R-II, MES, here. The complainant met the Junior Engineer to enquire about pending bills, under whose supervision, the complainant executed the work of Rs 4 Lakh," it said.

The Junior Engineer allegedly demanded Rs 32,000 for certifying the bills and asked the complainant to pay the amount at his office.

"It was also alleged that the accused told the complainant that if he failed to pay the amount, his remaining bill amount would be stopped by sending adverse observations. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 32,000 from the complainant," read the release.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Visakhapatnam, and Kovilpatty in Tamil Nadu which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced before the Competent Court at Visakhapatnam, and remanded to Judicial Custody for 14 days, the release added. (ANI)

