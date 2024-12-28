New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday apprehended the Zonal Incharge (Senior Superintendent of Sales) of Mother Dairy's South Zone in Delhi for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000.

According to an official release from the probe agency, the CBI registered a case based on the complaint against the accused Zonal Incharge.

The allegations were the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant for not cancelling his distributorship. After negotiation, the accused agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 45,000, the agency said.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI set up a trap and caught the accused red-handed as he accepted the bribe.

In addition to the arrest, CBI officials have initiated searches at both the residential and official premises of the accused.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will emerge as the probe continues, it said.

Earlier on Monday, CBI filed a chargesheet against three accused including then Preventive Officer (PO), Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH), Nhava Sheva in Raigad, Maharashtra and two private persons in a bribery case before the Special Judge (CBI), at Alibagh.

CBI registered the case on February 12 this year against the then Preventive Officer (Inspector) and others on allegations of criminal conspiracy, misconduct by public servants by demanding and accepting illegal gratification and abetment by giving bribes to public servants.

It was alleged that the accused public servant demanded and accepted illegal gratification at JNCH, Nhava Sheva, the release said.

The accused, a public servant misused his position as an officer of Customs and connived with the syndicate by turning a blind eye towards the 'ghost exports'.

He has received part of the proceeds of illegitimate drawback availed by the syndicate. After completion of the investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused on December 18, 2024, the release said. (ANI)

