New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested the Executive Director and the Regional Officer of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Regional Office, Guwahati, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a private person, according to an official press release.

The CBI registered the instant case, based on source information, against the Executive Director and Regional Officer of NHIDCL, Regional Office, Guwahati, and two representatives of a private company.

CBI laid a trap on October 14 and caught the accused Executive Director and one private person while the public servant was accepting bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the private person for issuance of favourable extension of time (EOT) and Completion Certificate of the work performed by the private company about the contract of 4-Laning of National Highway-37 between Demow to End of Moran Bypass besides other contracts in the State of Assam.

Searches were conducted at seven office and residential premises of the accused persons at different locations throughout India. During the searches at the premises of the accused public servant, Cash of Rs. 2.62 crores has been seized.

Further investigation revealed the acquisition of properties, namely 9 landed properties and 20 apartments, throughout India, in the names of a public servant and his family members.

Moreover, documents about the purchase of high-end vehicles in the name of a public servant have also been recovered. Further verification of the immovable/movable properties of the accused public servant is in progress.

Both the arrested accused persons will be produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Guwahati, today. (ANI)

