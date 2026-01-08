Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Cancer Screening Van - Asha Van, which will support early detection of cancer.

This Asha Van has been donated to the Bhavnagar branch of the Indian Red Cross Society by Jenburkt Pharmaceutical, according to a release.

The van is equipped with EVA-Pro diagnostics, a mammography unit, and expert tele-consultation facilities. Additionally, screening for diseases such as lung cancer, oral cancer, blood cancer, cervical cancer, pancreatic cancer, as well as liver cancer, breast and prostate cancer will be possible on-site through this van using ultra-modern instrumentation.

This Asha Van will help advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of "Health and Wellness for All" in rural areas, the release said. (ANI)

