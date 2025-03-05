New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Nigerian national in connection with an ongoing investigation of a case related to email fraud. The accused has been identified as Adia Okoh alias Odia Francis Ehizogie, a proclaimed offender, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The CBI said in a statement that initially the agency registered the case in January 2012 under sections 419, 420 read with 511 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66A (b) & (c) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 against unknown persons.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 5th Roza of Ramzan on March 06 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

It was alleged that the complainant had received a fraudulent email on June 2011, falsely claiming that his email ID had won GBP 7,50,000 from the Orthodox Church Foundation. The fraudsters sought personal details and attempted to deceive the complainant into transferring Rs 16,700 to a State Bank of India account. Accused Osin Daniel was arrested in the case but another accused, Adia Okoh had evaded arrest, the agency said.

Chargesheet was filed against Adia Okoh and Osin Daniel alias Ogbebor Emmanuel Richard in December 2015.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Woman Passenger Arrested at International Airport With INR 5.4 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed.

Accused Adia Okoh was declared a proclaimed offender by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Tis Hazari Court, New Delhi, in October 2016. Look Out Circulars (LOCs) were also issued against him.

The CBI had earlier received a tip-off regarding the movement of accused Adia Okoh, with him being subsequently detained at the Mumbai airport while attempting to flee India. The accused is being brought to Delhi on transit remand and will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Courts, New Delhi, for further legal proceedings, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)