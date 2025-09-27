Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum & Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), West Circle Office, Navi Mumbai, and a private person in a bribery case, the agency said in a release on Saturday.

According to the release, the CBI registered a case based on source information regarding large-scale corrupt practices allegedly committed by the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, in conspiracy with private consultants and agents.

Based on the inputs, a trap operation was carried out. During the operation, one private individual was intercepted after delivering a package at the residence of the accused. On questioning, the accused (private person) confessed to having delivered a bribe amount of Rs. 9 lakh to the wife of the accused officer. The said amount was recovered from the premises along with additional unaccounted cash of Rs. 7.5 lakh, the source of which could not be explained. Both amounts were seized.

Further, during searches at the office of the accused officer, another agent admitted to having brought Rs 8 lakh for delivery as illegal gratification. The cash was recovered from his vehicle.

In addition, one architect present at the office confessed to having brought Rs. 1.5 lakh as a bribe meant for another public servant. This amount was also seized.

In total, approximately Rs 26 lakh, including the delivered bribe and unexplained cash, has been recovered from the residence and office of the accused public servant. Several incriminating documents, including chats and lists of PESO applications, have also been seized.

Both the accused were produced before the Special CBI Court, Thane, today, which granted a 5-day PCR till 01.10.2025, the CBI added. (ANI)

