New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two accused including the principal at Zonal Railway Training Institute of Central Railway in Bhusawal in an alleged bribery case following searches at locations linked to them., the officials said.

The arrested accused were identified as Suresh Chandra Jain, the principal, (IRTS), Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI), Central Railway, Bhusawal and Yogesh A. Deshmukh, Office Supdt, ZTRI, Bhusawal.

CBI registered a case against Principal, (IRTS), Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI), Central Railway, Bhusawal on a complaint alleging demand of undue advantage by the accused.

It was alleged that the complainant had received a contract through GeM for providing vehicles to the Railway for the period May 2023 to May 2025. One of the vehicles under the contract was allegedly deployed for Principal, ZRTI, Bhusawal.

It was further alleged that the principal of ZRTI, Bhusawal used to demand undue advantage for passing monthly bills of the vehicle but the complainant allegedly had not paid.

"As such accused did not sign the log book on time," the CBI added.

It was also alleged that the contract was terminated in February 2024 but the bill of the firm for the period from January 2024 to February 2024 was pending as the accused had not signed the said log book and demanded Rs.5000 for making signature on the log book.

Further, the accused increased the amount of alleged undue advantage to Rs 10,000 and finally settled for Rs 9000, the CBI said.

CBI laid a trap and during the trap proceedings accused directed the complainant to hand over a bribe amount of Rs 9000 to his staff, working as Office Superintendent, ZTRI, Bhusawal.

The office superintendent accepted the bribe and handed it over to the accused Principal, ZTRI.

"Both were caught and subsequently arrested," the officials said. The searches were conducted at the premises of the accused persons. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

