Tumakuru, March 7: Three youth have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl during the annual fair at Siddaganga Mutt here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the girl was sitting with her friend atop a nearby hill during the fair on March 4. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father of Rape Victim Ends His Life After Daughter Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Pressure From Accused's Kin.

Three youths who were keeping a watch on them, shot a video and blackmailed her saying that they would make her video public. They then took her to Bandepalya area near here and allegedly raped her. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Six-Year-Old Girl Raped by Two Boys Aged 10 and 12 Years in Ballia.

Based on her complaint, police arrested the three accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.