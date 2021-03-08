New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The CBI on Monday started anti-COVID-19 vaccination of its officials with its acting director Praveen Sinha taking the first shot, officials said.

The agency continued its investigations and prosecution process during the pandemic even though over 680 officials, about nine per cent of the total staff, contracted the virus while working on various cases and four officials succumbed to the deadly disease.

After getting nod from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, several senior officers led by Sinha took the jab on the first day of the process.

The vaccination drive will continue on different days, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

"CBI offices in various states and union territories have also been advised to get the COVID-19 vaccination of officers and staffs done in coordination with local authorities," he said.

