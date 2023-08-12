New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The CBI has registered FIRs against four Indians who had allegedly committed financial frauds in Abu Dhabi and escaped from there to evade the conviction given by the courts there, officials said Saturday.

The central probe agency has booked -- Arun Kumar Madhu Sudan, Vinod Vasudevan, Sanjoy Kumar Dutta and Mety Eslave Joseph -- in four separate cases on the request of Abu Dhabi authorities routed through External Affairs Ministry to the CBI, they said.

Also Read | Ghazipur MMS: Two BHMS Students Suspended for Making Objectionable Videos of Roommates, Sharing Them on Social Media.

in 2000, India and the UAE signed a bilateral extradition treaty which states, “The nationals of the contracting states shall not be extradited to the other contracting state provided that the requested state shall submit the case to its competent authorities for prosecution if the act committed is considered as an offence under the laws of both contracting states."

The CBI will locally prosecute the accused and will inform the UAE about the outcome through the ministry, they said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Speech: Fifty Nurses Invited to Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation From Ramparts of Red Fort on August 15.

It is alleged that Madhu Sudan is wanted for financial fraud of AED 253,629 while Vasudevan is being looked out for fraud of AED 148,2697 whereas Datta is facing charges of embezzlement to the tune of Rs 3,20,000 and Joseph AED 279,500, the agency alleged.

The accused have been convicted by the courts in Abu Dhabi in absentia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)