New Delhi, December 8: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back an accused from the UAE, wanted by the Karnataka police in connection with a rape case. The accused Midhun V V Chandran was wanted by Karnataka Police in the case registered against him in year 2020 at Mahadevapura Police Station, Bengaluru City (Karnataka) for the offences of rape, criminal intimidation and other crimes.

CBI informed that the Global Operations Centre of Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated with INTERPOL NCB - Abu Dhabi, Karnataka Police, Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, Ministry of External Affairs and the Red Notice subject was returned from UAE to India with a team from Karnataka Police. He was earlier geolocated in UAE through a follow-up by CBI. CBFC Corruption Row: CBI Registers Case Against Central Board of Film Certification Employees, Three Other Persons for Taking Rs 7 Lakh Bribe.

A Red notice was issued by CBI against him from INTERPOL General Secretariat on January 20, 2023, on a request of Karnataka Police. A red notice was circulated to all INTERPOL member countries for the location and arrest of the accused. Rajasthan: CBI Arrests Assistant Garrison Engineer From Kota in Graft Case.

Due to close coordination and follow-up with foreign law enforcement agencies via INTERPOL channels, as many as 26 criminals wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies have been returned from abroad in 2023. CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via INTERPOL channels.

