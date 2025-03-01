New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta, and other accused in the case. The case is related to alleged corruption in the tender of IRCTC hotels.

The Special public prosecutor for CBI argued that there was Corruption and conspiracy on the part of the accused persons in the allotment of two IRCTC hotel maintenance contracts.

Also Read | Child Marriages in Rajasthan: State Government Orders Strict Measures To Curb Child Marriage, Mandates Date of Birth of Bride and Groom on Wedding Invites.

Special CBI judge Vishal Gogne noted the submissions of the SPP for CBI. Matter has been listed for arguements by counsel for the accused.

The court is hearing the arguements on the charge on a daily basis from February 28 till March 7. SPP D P Singh, alongwith with Advocate Manu Mishra, argued that there was Corruption and conspiracy in the allotment of maintenance contracts for two hotels of IRCTC to a private company.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Government Announces Gratuity for ASHA Workers, Enhances Retirement Age by 2 Years; Only State To Offer Bonus to Community Health Workers.

The CBI said there is sufficient material to frame charges against all accused persons. This case is connected with the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

It is alleged that Vinay and Vinay Kochar, a private firm, awarded the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels, BNR Ranch and BNR Puri, to Sujata Hotel.

The CBI has alleged that in return for this deal, Lalu Prasad Yadav received three acres of prime land through a benami company.

On July 7, 2017, the CBI filed an FIR against Lalu. The agency also raided 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family members in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)