New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids at 31 locations including various big cities in connection with the recently withdrawn Delhi excise policy and registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia among 15 persons.

The raids have led to the recovery of Incriminating documents/articles, digital records etc.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against Deputy Chief Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and others including then Commissioner (Excise), then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), then Assistant Commissioner (Excise), all of GNCTD, Delhi; 10 liquor licencees, their associates and unknown others on a reference from MHA (GOI) related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD, Delhi," said a statement by CBI.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licencees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc," it added.

According to the CBI, it was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts.

"Searches are being conducted today at 31 locations including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru which, so far, have led to the recovery of Incriminating documents/articles, digital records etc," the statement said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

