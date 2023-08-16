New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deputed 53 officers including two women DIG-rank officers, to probe the Manipur violence cases, sources said on Wednesday.

The officers include two women DIG-rank officers, one male DIG-rank officer, and one SP-rank officer, they said.

The central agency has so far registered eight cases, which include two related to alleged sexual assault on women in the northeastern state. The sources, however, said that the process of taking over more cases is underway.

A senior official told that seeing the gravity of the cases, senior officers are deputed in the cases. Women officers will deal with the cases related to crime against women as it is a mandatory requirement.

Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on May 3 days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes. Around 160 people have been killed in the ethnic strife.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day said that the Centre and the State government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest.

"The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest," PM Modi said.

Apart from it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month, while speaking on Manipur violence in Lok Sabha appealed with 'folded hands' for an end to the three-month-long cycle of violence in the state and urged Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks.

“Come and hold talks. I urge both communities to sit with the Centre and talk to resolve the issue. We do not wish to change the demography. Violence is not a solution to any problem. I assure you that we will bring peace to the state. Politics should not be done on this issue,” Amit Shah had said. (ANI)

