New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The CBI and Europol on Thursday signed a working arrangement enabling "wide cooperation" in tackling over 30 different crime categories that includes providing "advice and support" in criminal investigations when needed, the Indian federal agency said.

The arrangement signed through virtual meeting between CBI Director Praveen Sood in New Delhi and Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle in the Hague also enables wide cooperation between all law enforcement agencies in India and those of 27 European countries that Europol represents as well as third countries and organisations associated with Europol, the CBI said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress's Poll Panel Meets To Finalise Candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir (See Pics).

The "comprehensive" arrangement includes 26 detailed articles enumerating modalities for "wide ranging cooperation" in over 30 different crime categories.

The arrangement aims cooperation in jointly tackling organised crimes, financial crimes, frauds, corruption, terrorism, cybercrime, human trafficking, drug trafficking, money laundering, environmental crimes, illicit trafficking in cultural goods, including antiquities and works of art, etc.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tickets for Karnataka Seats Finalised, Announcement Soon, Says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

"It establishes clear mechanisms for communication, cooperation, and collaboration, ensuring that respective law enforcement agencies can seamlessly collaborate, share best practices, and support each other," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

In addition to exchange of information, the cooperation includes the exchange of specialist knowledge, general situation reports, results of strategic analysis, participation in training activities as well as providing advice and support in individual criminal investigations.

"This arrangement promotes direct cooperation between both organizations to build on their respective mandates, strategies and to explore the potential for synergies," the statement said.

CBI Director Sood expressed his appreciation for the collaborative spirit demonstrated by both parties.

"This working arrangement is an outcome of years of negotiation between CBI and Europol to reach this common ground. This moment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat crime and enhance cooperation between our agencies," he said.

Sood said the international dispersal of crimes, criminals and proceeds of crimes have necessitated need for expeditious international cooperation.

"Criminal networks operate across borders, exploiting differences in jurisdictions and taking advantage of modern technologies to evade detection. The arrangement we signed today reflects our shared commitment to address these challenges through enhanced cooperation and mutual assistance," he said.

Europol Executive Director Bolle said in an increasingly globalised world, the "security of the European Union starts abroad".

"Security challenges have become more complex, multidimensional. There is nowadays a strong link between what happens outside of the EU's borders and security within Europe," she said.

She said the working arrangement with the CBI underscores the interconnected nature of security threats and the necessity of international cooperation to effectively address them.

"By joining forces with India, Europol further solidifies the EU's commitment to proactive and comprehensive security measures, recognising that safeguarding our citizens requires a coordinated effort on a global scale," she said.

The CBI spokesperson said that this partnership with Europol "reflects commitment to international cooperation in law enforcement and underscores the value of collaborative efforts in addressing the complexities of modern-day crime."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)