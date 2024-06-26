Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 26 (PTI) The CBI has filed a charge sheet against five individuals in a court here in connection with the alleged framing of space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage case, sources said on Wednesday.

It is not immediately known who has been charge-sheeted in the case registered in 2021 following the Supreme Court's directions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hugs, Showers Praise on Two ‘Special Guests’ in Parliament (Watch Video).

On April 15, 2021, the apex court had ordered that the report of a high-level committee on the role of erring police officials in the 1994 espionage case involving ISRO scientist Narayanan be given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Kerala police had registered two cases in October 1994 after Maldivian national Rasheeda was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly obtaining secret drawings of ISRO rocket engines to sell to Pakistan.

Also Read | Foxconn Denied Jobs to Married Women? Centre Seeks Report From Tamil Nadu Government on Claims That Foxconn Doesn't Hire Women at Its Apple iPhone Plant.

Narayanan, the then director of the cryogenic project at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was arrested along with the then ISRO deputy director D Sasikumaran and Fousiya Hasan, a Maldivian friend of Rasheeda.

The CBI probe had found the allegations to be false.

Terming the police action against the former ISRO scientist "psychopathological treatment," the apex court had, in September 2018, stated that his "liberty and dignity," basic to his human rights, were jeopardised as he was taken into custody and, despite all the glory of the past, was eventually compelled to face "cynical abhorrence."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)