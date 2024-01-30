New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in an FIR filed against former Maharashtra Director General (DG) Homeguards and Police Commissioner (CP) Mumbai Parambir Singh for allegedly extorting Rs 2 crore from businessmen in Thane.

Initially, the case was registered against Parambir Singh and others by Thane police in 2022 but on a plea by Parambir Singh, the Supreme Court transferred the investigation to the CBI from Thane police.

The case was initially lodged at Kopri police station Thane city by local businessman Sharad Agarwal, who claimed that Singh and the other accused, had allegedly threatened and extorted Rs 2 crore from him to acquire his land.

The CBI has filed the closure report with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Thane.

In its closure report, the CBI has mentioned the allegations made by the complainant are not corroborated by any independent evidence, the complaint was filed after at least 5 years of occurrence, and the complainant could not give any exact date, time, place, etc. for meetings in Thane for delivery of the said money.

The closure report has concluded that the facts and circumstances do not substantiate the allegations or disclose any incriminating evidence to launch a prosecution against any of the accused.

Therefore, the closure report is being filed in this court.

In May 2023, Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra had dropped all charges against Param Bir Singh. The state government revoked the suspension orders issued against Param Bir Singh in December 2021. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra had suspended Param Bir Singh. (ANI)

