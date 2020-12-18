Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered CBI custody for accused cattle smuggler Enamul Haq, a spokesperson of the investigating agency said.

He was sent to CBI custody till December 24, the spokesperson of the agency said.

Haq had surrendered before the special CBI court in Asansol on December 11 and was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. The central agency moved Calcutta High Court to get his custody.

He had been granted interim bail by a special CBI court in Delhi a day after his arrest by the agency officials in the capital city on November 9.

The agency had carried out search operations at five locations in Kolkata on November 5 in connection with the cattle smuggling probe in which a BSF commandant had also been booked. PTI dc

