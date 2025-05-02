New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the cases related to NEET UG 2024 examination, wherein some MBBS students have been found involved in serious malpractices, the official sources said.

These include solving leaked question papers and impersonating other candidates during the examination.

Also Read | Night Block Alert! Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Disrupted on Western Line Between Mumbai Central and Mahim on May 3 and 4, Check Details.

Given the severity of these violations and their potential to undermine the credibility of the medical education system, the National Medical Commission has issued directives to the concerned medical colleges and institutions to suspend the 26 MBBS students found to be complicit immediately.

Further, the admission of 14 more students for AY 2024-25 has been cancelled. These students were found to be involved in unfair practices during the NEET UG 2024 examination.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Alleges Sexual Assault in PG, Medical Reports Find No Evidence; Police Probe Mental Health Angle.

The cases identified as Unfair Means (UFM) by the National Testing Agency (NTA) were scrutinised in detail by the UFM Committee of NTA, following which NTA has debarred 42 candidates for three years, i.e. 2024, 2025 and 2026, from taking the NEET(UG) Examination. In addition, nine candidates have been debarred for two years, i.e. 2025 and 2026.

The candidature of 215 candidates who appeared in the NEET(UG) 2024 Examination has been put on hold in light of the ongoing investigation.

The Commission stated that such misconduct not only compromises the sanctity of the examination process but also poses a direct threat to the standards of medical education and public trust.

The Commission reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards academic fraud and is committed to taking all necessary measures to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability in medical admissions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)