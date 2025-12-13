New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday opposed the plea filed by former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi seeking transfer of criminal cases from the court of Special Judge Vishal Gogne, telling a Delhi court that the application is a "forum-shopping" exercise aimed at "demeaning the judge" and interfering with the administration of justice.

Appearing for the CBI, Senior Advocate DP Singh submitted that Rabri Devi's plea casts unwarranted aspersions on the judiciary and seeks to browbeat the trial court.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Teacher Accused of Sexually Harassing Schoolgirls Paraded With Slippers in Haveri; 22 Booked (Watch Video).

He argued that the special judge has followed the procedure established by superior courts and consistent judicial practice, and that an accused cannot choose a forum or undermine a judicial officer because the proceedings are not going in their favour.

"You cannot bulldoze a court. You cannot go forum shopping. You cannot demean a judge," Singh told the court, asserting that such attempts directly affect the independence and dignity of the judicial process.

Also Read | Geminids Meteor Shower 2025: What It Is, When to Watch, Peak Time, and How to See It.

Responding to Rabri Devi's allegation that Judge Gogne deliberately delayed the order on framing of charges in the IRCTC corruption case to coincide with the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Bihar elections, Singh said the claim was baseless.

He clarified that the court had only sought clarifications from the investigating agency, which was a legitimate judicial exercise.

"These clarifications were sought for the court's clarity and conscience. It is the duty of the judge to ask questions," Singh submitted.

The CBI further contended that Rabri Devi's transfer plea was intended to delay the proceedings at a crucial stage. Referring to the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Singh pointed out that arguments on framing of charges are required to be concluded within 60 days, whereas in the present case, more than two years have already elapsed.

He emphasised that the inconvenience faced by an accused during trial cannot be a ground for seeking transfer of a case, and that such pleas undermine the dignity of the court and obstruct the course of justice.

The submissions were made before Principal District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Bhatt, who heard the CBI's arguments at length and posted the matter for further hearing on December 15, 2025.

Rabri Devi, in her plea, has sought the transfer of four cases pending before Judge Gogne, in which she and several of her family members are accused. These include the IRCTC scam case, the alleged land-for-jobs case, and the related money-laundering proceedings.

On October 13, Judge Gogne framed criminal charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and others in the IRCTC case.

In her transfer application, Rabri Devi has alleged that the special judge is biased and conducting the trials with a premeditated mind, claiming that he is "unduly inclined" towards the prosecution and that his conduct has created a reasonable apprehension of bias. The CBI has denied the allegations, terming them an attempt to scandalise the court and delay the trial. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)