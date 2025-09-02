New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case against the then Deputy General Manager of Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, Nagpur, Deepak Lamba and others after receiving a complaint alleging that he had established a proprietary firm and had given tenders while working as the Deputy General Manager, as per the official release.

The other accused in the case is a Nagpur-based private company, M/s Automation Engineering & Industrial Services, and its proprietor, Mohit Tholia.

The case was filed on August 25, 2025, following a complaint alleging that Lamba, during his tenure as Dy. The General Manager established a proprietorship firm and manipulated the tender conditions, awarding tenders to the accused firm based on forged or false experience certificates.

It is further alleged that the accused Deepak Lamba entered into multiple to-and-fro financial banking transactions with the private firm through his bank account and the bank accounts of his family members.

The CBI conducted searches at four locations, including the office and residential premises of the accused, which resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents, articles, and digital evidence.

The case is under active investigation. (ANI)

