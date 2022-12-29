Patna, Dec 29 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday conducted searches in nine cities in Bihar as part of its nation-wide investigation against several state medical councils and foreign medical graduates who were allowed to practise in India without qualifying a mandatory test, officials said

The agency had registered an FIR on December 21 against 14 state medical councils and 73 foreign medical graduates who were allowed to practice medicine in India without qualifying the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), they said.

"Searches were conducted at several locations in nine cities in Bihar in connection with the case. These cities included Patna, Munger, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Hajipur, Vaishali, Nalanda and Champaran", officials in the central probe agency said.

According to the existing norms, a foreign medical graduate must qualify FMGE/Screening Test conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) in order to get provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or a state medical council to practice medicine in India.

NBE sends its results to candidates as well as to councils, they said. When fake eligibility certificates were produced by these candidates, medical councils could have verified it from the results directly sent to them by NBE, sources said.

The CBI has registered the case of alleged corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating against unidentified officials of state medical councils, the erstwhile Medical Council of India, and 73 foreign medical graduates, officials said.

