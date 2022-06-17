New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The CBI is conducting searches at the residence of Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, in a corruption case, officials said Friday.

The searches are going on at other locations as well, they said.

This comes after the central probe agency registered a new case of corruption.

More details are awaited.

