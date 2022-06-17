Poco F4 5G global launch has been set for June 23, 2022. The company teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, Poco F4 5G launch will take place on the above-mentioned date at 5:30 pm. The event will be streamed live via Poco's official YouTube channel. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Sport 64MP Triple Rear Camera Setup.

The teaser also reveals the rear panel, colours, design and camera module of the Poco F4 5G. The smartphone looks quite similar to the Redmi K40S, with the same gradient finish. It will be offered in two colours- green and black.

The POCO F4 5G is almost ready for its global debut... Well almost. Packed with #EverythingYouNeed, the legend arrives on 23.06.2022 at 5:30PM. Set your reminder now - https://t.co/BCrV37DWvR pic.twitter.com/o786nq1fo0 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 16, 2022

The smartphone will come equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary lens with OIS support. The details about the other two sensors are unknown.

Poco F4 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. It could come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset will sport a 4th gen E4 Super AMOLED HDR10+ display, LiquidCool 2.0 and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2022 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).