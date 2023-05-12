New Delhi, May 12: The CBSE on Friday declared the Class 12 results, with 87.33 per cent students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent as compared to the last year.

Officials said the board has decided to do away with the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result.

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced: Know How to Enter Roll Number and Download Marksheet on cbseresults.nic.in Website. “No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects,” a senior board official said.

The pass percentage last year was 92.71 per cent.

