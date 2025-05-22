New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Consumer protection watchdog CCPA is investigating ride-hailing platforms like Ola Cabs and Rapido to ascertain if they are indulging in the unfair trade practice of 'advance tipping'.

On Wednesday, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued a notice to Uber for allegedly "forcing or nudging" users to pay advance tips for faster service.

"CCPA is investigating other apps like @Olacabs and @rapidobikeapp, they will also be served notice if they are found indulging in such practices," Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X on Thursday.

Joshi, on Wednesday, said the practice of 'Advance Tip' was deeply concerning.

"Forcing or nudging users to pay a tip in advance for faster service is unethical and exploitative. Such actions fall under unfair trade practices," the minister had said, adding that tipping is meant as a token of appreciation, given after service completion, not as an entitlement beforehand.

