New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Thursday released the Military Quantum Mission Policy Framework, a comprehensive document that includes the policy and the roadmap for implementing Quantum Technologies in the Armed Forces, as per the official release by the Ministry of Defence.

According to the release, the framework aims to integrate the four pillars of Quantum technologies, that is, 'Quantum Communication', 'Quantum Computing', 'Quantum Sensing and Metrology' and 'Quantum Materials and Devices' into the Tri-Services to empower them to prepare for the future battlefield and to achieve technological dominance in the rapidly evolving world.

Also Read | Adar Poonawalla To Buy RCB? Serum Institute CEO Says He Will Make ‘Strong and Competitive’ Bid for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The vision document defines the way ahead to achieve synergy in the amalgamation of quantum technologies, alignment with the National Quantum Mission of which the Defence Forces are an integral part and formulates an indicative roadmap and policy for implementation of this niche field in the Defence forces.

According to the release, the vision document will serve as the basis for integrating cutting-edge quantum technology into the Armed Forces through the synergised efforts of all three services.

Also Read | Air India Launches Probe After Video of Passenger Claiming Being ‘Treated Like a Dog’ Over Pre-Booked Non-Veg Meal on Bangkok-Delhi Flight Goes Viral.

The document underscores the increasing need to assimilate these niche technologies from a defence perspective and highlights the milestones and goals to be achieved by utilising civil-military fusion through dedicated governing bodies comprising members from multiple Government sectors.

The framework also highlights the critical need for jointness and integration to assimilate this technology and achieve "technological supremacy" on the future battlefield.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)