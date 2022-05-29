New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday.

The three, who have taken over their new posts recently, met Naidu separately.

The Vice President Secretariat tweeted pictures of the three meetings.

The meetings were described as courtesy calls.

