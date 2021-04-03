New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings on the eve of Easter, saying the occasion should be celebrated by being compassionate towards all human beings.

Conveying his greetings on the occasion, he said Jesus Christ illuminated the path of salvation for humanity through love, peace, compassion and forgiveness.

"Let us celebrate Easter by being compassionate towards all human beings. May this festival bring good health, peace and harmony in our lives," he said in a message.

