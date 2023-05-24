Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state have launched several public welfare schemes.

Vij said the government's aim is to ensure that the last person standing in the queue should get the benefits of such schemes.

The BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state have launched several public welfare schemes, he said. The Minister was addressing a public gathering at a state-level function of Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti organised at Indri in Karnal, according to an official statement here.

On the occasion, Vij announced Rs 11 lakh each for two dharamshalas of 'Kashyap Samaj' keeping in view the demands put forth by the community during the programme. He said Maharishi Kashyap talked about the welfare of mankind. Vij said the Haryana government is working to take the message of saints to the masses. Under this, birth anniversaries of saints are being celebrated by holding state-level functions, he said.

He said India's global prestige has increased during the tenure of the Central government being led by Prime Minister Modi.

Vij said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does what he says. "He had talked about abolishing Article-370 and it was abolished in one stroke," he said, while adding today the situation in Kashmir valley is peaceful.

