Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista on Sunday said that deployment of central forces is necessary to conduct free and fair panchayat elections in West Bengal scheduled to be held on July 8.

Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista said that BJP, Congress and some other parties are demanding deployment of central forces.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast For Monday: IMD Predicts National Capital to Witness Partly Cloudy Sky With Strong Surface Winds on June 12.

While addressing a press conference, BJP MP Raju Bista said," We have requested for central forces. We have made a request to the centre regarding that. Congress is also demanding, the High Court should also take note of this if we want free and fair elections then it is necessary."

The State Election Commission called an all-party meeting on June 13 to discuss the Panchayat elections in West Bengal.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh Phogat Says Government Is Trying To Protect WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held on July 8 and votes will be counted on July 11, the State Election Commission said.

Earlier the West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was creating an atmosphere of fear in West Bengal in the run-up to the panchayat polls.

The Congress leader said that their apprehension of the panchayat polls not being conducted peacefully in the state was coming true.

"Our apprehension is proving true. The ruling party in Bengal is doing hooliganism and is using the administration to create an environment of fear. The opposition is being intimidated in a planned manner. They (TMC) do not want the Murshidabad elections to be held peacefully," said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

The state poll panel chief added that candidates can file their nominations starting Friday till June 15.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as it will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)