New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday accused the central government of having no tolerance for dissent, after he and several other AAP leaders were taken into preventive detention while attempting to hold a candle march in West Delhi's Janakpuri.

Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj described the action as a reflection of a "dictatorship" under the current dispensation. "This is a dictatorship. Lakhs of people take to the streets against Trump in the USA, but none of them were detained. We came here just to light candles for the boy who died because of the government's mistake, but we were detained. The central government has no tolerance for anyone who even asks them for justice," he said.

The remarks came amid allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party of selective police action. In a post on X, Bhardwaj claimed that police deliberately took AAP leaders to a faraway police station. "Police brought us to the farthest police station of Jafarpur near the Haryana border. They did not arrest the main contractor, 'KK Spun', but arrested us," he alleged.

Delhi Police, however, clarified that the AAP leaders were placed under preventive detention and denied any bias in their actions.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Bhardwaj accused the police of acting in a "dictatorial" manner, saying no complaint was registered despite repeated attempts by the victim's parents. He emphasised that the AAP leaders had gathered only to pay tribute and were not staging any protest.

The incident relates to the death of a 25-year-old man who died after his motorcycle fell into an open pit dug for Delhi Jal Board work in Janakpuri two days ago. According to the party, AAP leaders were not even allowed to light candles, and police personnel allegedly stopped the peaceful gathering.

While being taken away in a police van, Bhardwaj went live on social media, alleging that candles were snatched and posters bearing the victim's name were torn. He further claimed that a delay in rescue occurred after the victim's location, initially shared by police, was later deleted. (ANI)

