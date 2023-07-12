New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday accused the central goverment of spying on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegedly through central agencies.

"Central government is trying to spy on a national political party," Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said adding, "We believe that they are from a central agency."

Also Read | TikTok Star J Felix Aka Jocker Felix Hacks Tech Firm’s MD and CEO to Death in Broad Daylight in Bengaluru, Police Launch Hunt to Nab Killer.

The Delhi Minister said that in one instance he noticed a group of seven people roaming outside AAP headquarters in Delhi. While three among them went in, four stayed outside. Bharadwaj said that when the guard asked them to write down their details on the register, they "gave excuses".

"Some people were seen roaming outside AAP headquarters in Delhi. Three of them entered the party office and the others remained outside. I think all of them were from the same agency and had the same agenda. The guard asked them to write their details in the register but gave excuses and went back," the Delhi Minister said speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Liable To Be Prosecuted and Punished for Offences of Sexual Harassment, Molestation and Stalking: Delhi Police Chargesheet.

The Delhi Minister alleged that there is an atmosphere of panic and fear among the people. He also shared CCTV footage of the episode.

"Today there is an atmosphere of panic and fear among the people. Earlier only common people used to be spied on. Now the headquarters of a national party AAP is being spied on. Earlier the CM's house was also spied on who comes, when and where he goes? How can anyone trust the central government?" read a rough translation of Bharadwaj's tweet in Hindi.

Bharadwaj also questioned why the central government is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal and reminded the central government of using Pegasus to spy on the phones of BJP's political opponents.

"Why is the central government so afraid of Arvind Kejriwal? It was also told that the central government had bought Pegasus software from Israel earlier. Remnants of this software were found in the phones of well-known people who do not get along with the central government. This is a serious matter," he said.

Earlier in the day, Bharadwaj described the move by the Supreme Court of declaring the extension of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) tenure as a "big setback for the government"

"This is a big setback for the government. The motive to give an extension has been questioned by the SC verdict," he said.

The Delhi Minister also slammed Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for engaging in politics during times of emergency. "LG said that I have cleaned the Shahdara drain. Today they are saying that those drains have not been de-silted? Whose credit you have been taking, today you are saying that it has not happened?" he tweeted after addressing a press conference.

Delhi LG VK Saxena paid a visit to waterlogged areas of Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)