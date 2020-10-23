Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): A Government of India's inter-ministerial team followed by AIMIM MLA from Karwan, Kausar Mohiuddin visited flood-affected areas in the city -- Nadeem colony, Balreddy Nagar, Virasath Nagar -- to assess flood damages in Karwan constituency.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioner and other officials also accompanied Mohiuddin.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Flood-Like Situation in Parts of City, Videos Show Waterlogging in Several Areas.

Mohiuddin informed about the loss of property damage of houses due to the recent floods.

The team will estimate the loss that the people of the state might have incurred due to the rains. The central government has constituted a five-member inter-ministerial central team for an assessment of the damages caused by the recent rains and consequential floods in Telangana. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Man Held For Sale of Child Sexual Abuse Videos Through Mobile App, CBI Registers POCSO Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)