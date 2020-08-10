Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI) A team of officials from the Centre discussed issues to related to COVID-19 management by the Telangana government and complimented its efforts in that regard.

The team lauded the government for introducing HITAM (Home Isolation Telemedicine and Management) app to monitor and provide telemedicine to COVID-19 patients who are in home quarantine in the state, a press release said here on Monday.

NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul, who was part of the team, met the state Health Minister Eatala Rajender and held detailed discussions, the release said.

Paul said details of the HITAM app, along with the good work done by Telangana in other areas related to the COVID-19 management, would be shared with other states.

The NITI Aayog member said tests for the virus have been ramped up in the state and that they were crucial to control the pandemic.

He further said Central and the state governments would work together on the points discussed at the meeting to flatten the virus curve.

Paul said hospital preparedness-levels, infection control measures and treatment for patients, among others, were satisfactory.

The Health Minister said the state government was working in close coordination with the Centre to control the spread of the virus.

"The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is working 24x7 to save the lives of people," he said.

Earlier, Paul, along with the team, held a meeting with the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials.

The Central team, which was here on a two-day visit, made a presentation on the Delhi model to highlight the steps taken towards effective containment, the release said.

