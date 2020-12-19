Aurangabad, Dec 19 (PTI) An inter ministerial team from the Centre will visit several parts of Maharashtra between December 21 and 26 to assess the damage caused to farmers by heavy rains, an official said here on Saturday.

He said the team would visit Vidarbha, Pune and Aurangabad regions.

"The team will arrive in Aurangabad on December 21 and also visit Osamanabad. It will also go to Solapur, Pune, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara," he said.

