India News | Centre Allocated Rs 16,390 Cr to over Eight Crore Farmers Till May 30: Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has allocated Rs 16,390 crore to over 8 crore farmers across the country till May 30 during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday.

Addressing a 'Rajasthan Jansamvad Rally' rally via video conference, Irani said, "During the lockdown, the Modi government has given a total amount of around Rs 16,390 crore to more than 8 crore farmers across the country till May 30."

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive special economic package to help the country to become self-reliant and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 30 had issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

"The guidelines came into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus," the MHA said in a release. (ANI)

