Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], March 20 (ANI): The central government allocated an additional quota of electricity to the state of Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

This specific allocation has been allocated from April 1 to June 30.

Earlier, on September 19, 2023, the central government gave an additional quota of electricity from October 2023 to March 2024.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had urged Union Energy Minister RK Singh to provide an additional quota of electricity for the summer, which the state has benefited from. This specific allocation of 150 MW will help keep the power supply normal in the summer.

Chief Minister Dhami has expressed gratitude to the central government for this special allocation of electricity.

The polling of all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand will take place on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.

The Gazette notification will be issued on March 20, with nominations ending on March 27, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 30.

The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

Since 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held all five seats in the state -- Almora (SC reserved), Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal.

Earlier on March 18 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana were run for the welfare of the poor in the last 10 years, which have changed their lifestyle.

He said that under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana the dream of a concrete roof for the poor in rural areas has been fulfilled. He said that many people have also benefited under this scheme in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that he had full faith that with the blessings of everyone, in this Lok Sabha election, the BJP will again register a thumping victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will move forward rapidly on the path of "Antyodaya se Rashtra Nirman". (ANI)

