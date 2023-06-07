New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Central Government has decided to allow 2,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country. The decision was taken in a meeting of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah with Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh S. Mandaviya in New Delhi on Tuesday.

2,000 PACS across the country will be identified to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras. 1,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened by August and 1,000 by December, this year.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Crying for Help as Man Forcefully Conducts Marriage Rituals in Jaisalmer; Video Surfaces.

This decision will not only increase the income of PACS and create employment opportunities but will also make medicines available at affordable prices to the people, especially those living in rural areas, said Ministry of Cooperation.

More than 9,400 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country till now. 1800 types of medicines and 285 other medical devices are available in these Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Medicines at Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras are available at 50% to 90% lesser rate in comparison to the branded medicines.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks US Speaker Kevin McCarthy for Inviting Him To Address Joint Meeting of Congress on June 22.

The Eligibility Criteria for the Individual applicants to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra is to have D. Pharma/B. Pharma. Any organization, NGO, charitable organization and hospital can apply for this by appointing B.Pharma / D.Pharma degree holders.

For opening Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra at least 120 square feet space either privately owned or rental should be available. The application fee for Jan Aushadhi Kendra is Rs.5,000.

Women Entrepreneurs, Divyang, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Ex-Servicemen come under Special Category. Aspirational Districts, Himalayan Mountain Region, North-Eastern States and Islands are in Special Areas. There is an exemption in application fee for applicants from special categories and special areas.

The incentive amount for Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra is Rs.5 lakh (15% of monthly purchase or maximum of Rs.15,000 per month).One time additional incentive of Rs. 2 lakh as reimbursement for IT and infra expenditure in special categories and areas is also provided. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)