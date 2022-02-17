Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): The High Power Committee set up by the Central government has approved the proposal to declare the Upper Bhadra Project as a National Project.

"This would enable the State to get Rs 12,500 crore grant from the Centre to implement the project," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking at the valedictory of Taralabalu Hunnime Mahotsava, Bommai said, "Upper Bhadra is the only project which has been made a National Project. The project would bring huge tracts of land in Central Karnataka under irrigation. It would also raise the underground water table."

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had laid the foundation stone for the Upper Bhadra project in 2008.

"We have undertaken works to fill the irrigation tanks in the region. Earlier the State government had asked the farmers to pay the power bill and now bowing to Sirigere Seer's request the order has been changed with the government bearing the electricity cost too," Bommai said.

"All the obstacles for implementing the Upper Bhadra project have been cleared and water is flowing from Ajjampur tunnel to VV Sagar," Bommai added. (ANI)

