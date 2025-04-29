New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Central government has approved Rs 153.36 crore additional assistance to Manipur, affected by a hailstorm, during the year 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a communique on Tuesday.

A High-Level Committee (HLC), under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, took the decision to provide the Central assistance.

The assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) is subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the MHA said.

"The additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the centre to the states in the SDRF, already placed at the disposal of the states," it said.

During the financial year 2024-25, the Central government has released Rs 20,264.40 crore to 28 states under SDRF and Rs 5,160.76 crore under NDRF to 19 states, said the MHA.

Additionally, the Ministry said, the government has released Rs 4,984.25 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 19 states and Rs 719.72 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to eight states.

Similarly, it said, during the financial year 2025-26, the Central government has released Rs 895.60 crore to one state under SDRF and Rs 929.633 crore under NDRF to seven states, so far. (ANI)

