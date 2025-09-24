Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday announced that the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 8.75 crore for the upgradation of the Keskal city stretch of National Highway-30 in Bastar district.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that the decision, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would boost connectivity in the tribal-dominated region.

Also Read | Raja Bhaiya vs Bhanvi Kumari: UP MLA's Estranged Wife Releases 'Evidence' Against Alleged Illegal Arms Cache, Alleges Aashika Singh's Deep Involvement.

https://x.com/vishnudsai/status/1970755251385811278

"Approval for ₹8.75 crore has been granted for the upgradation of NH-30 (Keskal City Portion) in the Bastar region under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister Ji and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji for this important decision dedicated to the development of Bastar," Sai said.

Also Read | Pune Woman Marries Nashik Man After Same-Sex Marriage With Girlfriend; Case Filed As Husband Finds Obscene Chats, Videos in Her Phone.

The Chief Minister added that the upgraded road would also enhance access to healthcare and educational services for people in the region. He thanked Prime Minister Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving the project, calling it an important step towards building a "developed Chhattisgarh."

A day earlier, the Chief Minister flagged off free bus services for Maa Bamleshwari devotees during Shardiya Navratri.

In a post on X, the Chhattisgarh CM stated that the Kali Mata Seva Samiti had arranged four free buses for devotees to visit the Maa Bamleshwari Temple in Dongargarh, which were flagged off from Akashvani Chowk, Raipur.

"On the auspicious occasion of the Shardiya Navratri festival, today, four free buses arranged by the Kali Mata Seva Samiti for the devotees to visit Maa Bamleshwari Temple, Dongargarh, were flagged off from Akashvani Chowk, Raipur, with best wishes," said Sai.

During this occasion, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister congratulated the Kali Mata Seva Samiti for providing bus services to the devotees. He also claimed that for decades, Kali Mata Seva Samiti has been providing bus services to the devotees.

"For 10 years, Kali Mata Seva Samiti has been providing bus services to the devotees of Maa Bamleshwari.....Today, four buses have been flagged off for the devotees. We congratulate Kali Mata Sewa Samiti for their work..." Sai told reporters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)