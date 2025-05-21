Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to ending Naxalism by March 31, 2026, as pledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have pledged to bring an end to naxalism by 31 March 2026... An operation is currently underway in the Narayanpur-Abujmarh area. 27 naxals have been killed. Many of those killed have a bounty on them. One big name, a General Secretary, Basava Raju Rao, has also been killed by our jawans."

Also Read | India Launches Global Campaign 'Operation Sindoor Outreach'; 1st Batch of All-Party Delegation Leaves for 5-Nation Tour To Expose Pakistan's Role in Terrorism.

His comments follow the killing of 27 Naxals, including top CPI-Maoist leader and General Secretary Basavaraju, in an operation in the Narayanpur-Abujmarh region.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that security forces have neutralised 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, general secretary of CPI-Maoist, in an operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district and lauded the breakthrough.

Also Read | Moradabad Shocker: Minor Girl Lured Into School Principal's Office, Gang-Raped by 5 in UP; Accused Arrested After Video of Sex Assault Goes Viral.

In a post on X, he said this is the first time in three decades of India's battle against Naxalism that a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralised by the security forces.

Noting that Basavaraju was the backbone of the Naxal movement, Amit Shah said 54 Naxalites have been arrested and 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, after the completion of Operation Black Forest.

Amit Shah said the Modi government is resolved to eliminate Naxalism before March 31 next year.

"A landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism. Today, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, our security forces have neutralised 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist, topmost leader, and the backbone of the Naxal movement," he said in a post on X.

"This is the first time in three decades of Bharat's battle against Naxalism that a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralised by our forces. I applaud our brave security forces and agencies for this major breakthrough. Also glad to share that after the completion of Operation Black Forest, 54 Naxalites have been arrested and 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The Modi government is resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the March 31. 2026," he added.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in the forest area of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao has asserted that security forces are working "diligently" to make Bastar Naxal-free by March 2026.

"After the formation of our government in the state, a programme is running to make Bastar Naxal-free. In Narayanpur, more than two dozen Naxalites have been killed in an encounter. Our security forces are working diligently so that by March 2026, Bastar becomes Naxal-free," Arun Sao told ANI.

Deputy CM confirmed that one soldier was injured during the encounter.

Security forces conducted 'Operation Black Forest' to break the backbone of Naxals near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)